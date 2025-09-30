Real Madrid secure first five-goal Champions League win in four years

Handled their opponent with ease.

Real Madrid travelled to Kairat Almaty for their UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 clash and dismantled their hosts 5-0, achieving a milestone they hadn’t reached in several years.

Details: According to Opta, this is Real Madrid’s first Champions League victory by a five-goal margin since October 2021. Four years ago, they also recorded a 5-0 away win, defeating Shakhtar Donetsk.

5 - Real Madrid have won a Champions League game by a margin of five or more goals for the first time since October 2021 against Shakhtar Donetsk, also away from home (5-0). Overwhelming. pic.twitter.com/eAgMb9vJsw — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 30, 2025

Mbappé also became the first player to score all of Real Madrid’s goals in a new Champions League season. He struck twice against Marseille and has now added another against Kairat — all three coming from penalties.

