Real Madrid match rare Champions League milestone

An achievement previously managed by just one team.

On Tuesday, September 30, Real Madrid faced Kairat Almaty in Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League, and the Spanish giants equaled a unique record in the competition.

Details: Los Blancos took the lead through a Kylian Mbappé penalty. According to Opta, Madrid became the first side since the 2021/22 season to score their opening three goals of a Champions League campaign from the spot. The last team to do so was Salzburg four years ago.

3 - Real Madrid are the second team in UEFA Champions League history to score each of their first three goals in a single edition of the competition from the penalty spot, after RB Salzburg in 2021/22 (also three). Relentless. pic.twitter.com/mpoJ7VrRuK — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 30, 2025

Mbappé also became the first player to score all of Real Madrid’s goals in a new Champions League season. He struck twice against Marseille and has now added another against Kairat — all three coming from penalties.

Reminder: Over the past month, the forward has found the net in every game he has played — for both club and country.