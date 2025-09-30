Real Madrid match rare Champions League milestone
On Tuesday, September 30, Real Madrid faced Kairat Almaty in Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League, and the Spanish giants equaled a unique record in the competition.
Details: Los Blancos took the lead through a Kylian Mbappé penalty. According to Opta, Madrid became the first side since the 2021/22 season to score their opening three goals of a Champions League campaign from the spot. The last team to do so was Salzburg four years ago.
Mbappé also became the first player to score all of Real Madrid’s goals in a new Champions League season. He struck twice against Marseille and has now added another against Kairat — all three coming from penalties.
Reminder: Over the past month, the forward has found the net in every game he has played — for both club and country.