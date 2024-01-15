RU RU NG NG
Iraq starts the AFC Asian Cup with a win over Indonesia

Iraq starts the AFC Asian Cup with a win over Indonesia

Yesterday, 11:52
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Iraq starts the AFC Asian Cup with a win over Indonesia Photo: the-afc.com / Author unknown

The Iraqi national team, winners of the 2007 Asian Cup, started their journey to the final stage of the 2023 tournament with a win over Indonesia.

In both halves, the clear advantage was on Iraq's side. Indonesia had only one shot on goal in the entire match, which was Ferdinan's goal. Iraq had more possession, created more chances and logically scored more goals: before the break Ali and Rashid scored a goal each, and Ayman Hussein scored in the second half.

Iraq will face Japan in the next round, likely to be a battle for top spot in the group. Indonesia will face Vietnam, and both teams will have to prove they are still capable of making the play-offs.

Asian Cup 2023. Group D
Indonesia - Iraq 1:3
Goals: Ferdinan 37 - Ali 17, Rashid 45+7, A. Hussein 75.

Sport Predictions
