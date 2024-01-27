Iraq – Jordan: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

The playoff matches of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup will resume on Monday. The Round of 16 games will kick off on Sunday and will continue until Wednesday. The first match of the week will be the encounter between Iraq and Jordan. Dailysports will provide information on where you can watch this match.

Iraq vs. Jordan: what to know about the match?

Iraq has demonstrated outstanding performances in the current tournament, securing victories in all three group stage matches and qualifying as the leader of Group D.

Jordan's results have been somewhat more modest than their current opponent. In the group stage, the team won, lost, and drew one match each. However, this was sufficient to secure a spot in the next stage, as the team entered the top four teams with the best performances.

Iraq vs. Jordan: when and where the match will take place

The match between Iraq and Jordan will be held at Er-Raiyan on the Khalifa International Stadium. The referee will kick off the game at 12:30 Central European Time.

Kick-off time in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 4:30

New York 7:30

Panama 7:30

Toronto 7:30

Port of Spain 8:30

London 12:30

Yaoundé 13:30

Abuja 13:30

Cape Town 14:30

Iraq vs. Jordan: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary in different countries. It's worth noting that not all countries will have a live broadcast of the match. For the international audience, the game will be streamed on Triller TV+, Onefootball, and YouTube.

Dailysports has prepared information on where you can watch this game in your country.

Australia - Paramount+

Cameroon - StarTimes App

Kenya - StarTimes App

Nigeria - StarTimes App

South Africa - StarTimes App

Uganda - StarTimes App

United States - Paramount+

Other countries