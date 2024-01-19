Indonesia unexpectedly secured a narrow victory over Vietnam in the Asian Cup

In the second round of the Asian Cup, Vietnam faced Indonesia. The match took place on Friday, January 19.

Vietnam was considered the clear favorite in this game. In the first half, they had more possession of the ball but struggled to create significant chances. Both teams displayed evenly matched football, but Indonesia found its moment. In the 42nd minute, the referee awarded a penalty against Vietnam, and Mangkualam successfully converted it.

After the break, Vietnam intensified their attacks on the opponent's goal. The Indonesians relinquished initiative, aiming to catch the Vietnamese on counterattacks. Vietnam, however, failed to equalize, and in injury time, they were reduced to ten players. Indonesia held on and unexpectedly secured the victory.

Asian Cup. Second Round

Vietnam - Indonesia - 0:1

Goal: 0:1 - 42 Mangkualam