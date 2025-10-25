"In the last five years we've won two Champions Leagues, and they've won none in the last ten" – Mbappé stirs the pot ahead of El Clásico
The tension is rising
On the eve of tomorrow's La Liga Matchday 10 showdown between Real Madrid and Barcelona, the Madrid club's forward Kylian Mbappé has made a bold statement.
Details: Ahead of the clash with Barcelona, the Real striker chose to compare the Champions League records of both clubs, adding extra fuel to the fire before El Clásico.
"In the last five years we've won two Champions Leagues, while Barcelona haven't won any in the last ten," said the Frenchman, spicing up the atmosphere before Spain’s biggest match.
