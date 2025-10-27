Tensions rise as Vinícius considers leaving Real after substitution incident

The Brazilian is deeply frustrated by the treatment he receives.

The future of Vinícius in Madrid is looking increasingly uncertain.

Details: According to AS, the 25-year-old Brazilian winger for Real Madrid, Vinícius Júnior, is now contemplating an exit from the club after head coach Xabi Alonso substituted him during yesterday’s El Clásico.

Vinícius feels that his status and achievements are not being respected within the club. If Alonso’s attitude towards him doesn’t change, the Brazilian is reportedly ready to bid farewell to Madrid for good.

Vinícius is under contract with Real until June 2027, but negotiations over a new deal have been far from smooth, and after yesterday’s incident, the situation has only grown more complicated.

While Vinícius isn’t eager to leave Real, he’s also unwilling to tolerate what he perceives as disrespect from the club.

Vinícius Júnior joined Real from Flamengo in 2018 for €45 million. He has made 335 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 111 goals and providing 87 assists.

