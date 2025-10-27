ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Tensions rise as Vinícius considers leaving Real after substitution incident

Tensions rise as Vinícius considers leaving Real after substitution incident

The Brazilian is deeply frustrated by the treatment he receives.
Football news Today, 17:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

The future of Vinícius in Madrid is looking increasingly uncertain.

Details: According to AS, the 25-year-old Brazilian winger for Real Madrid, Vinícius Júnior, is now contemplating an exit from the club after head coach Xabi Alonso substituted him during yesterday’s El Clásico.

Vinícius feels that his status and achievements are not being respected within the club. If Alonso’s attitude towards him doesn’t change, the Brazilian is reportedly ready to bid farewell to Madrid for good.

Vinícius is under contract with Real until June 2027, but negotiations over a new deal have been far from smooth, and after yesterday’s incident, the situation has only grown more complicated.

While Vinícius isn’t eager to leave Real, he’s also unwilling to tolerate what he perceives as disrespect from the club.

Vinícius Júnior joined Real from Flamengo in 2018 for €45 million. He has made 335 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 111 goals and providing 87 assists.

Reminder: Real Madrid unhappy with Vinícius’ behaviour — what’s next for the player?

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Related Game News
Lamine Yamal of Spain and FC Barcelona and Joan Laporta attend the 68th Ballon D'Or Photocall Football news Today, 11:37 Debriefing! Joan Laporta held a closed-door meeting today with Hansi Flick and Lamine Yamal
Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Football news Today, 10:54 Very unsportsmanlike! Bellingham caught in another scandal with obscene gesture towards fans
Lamine Yamal buys former home of Shakira and Piqué Football news Yesterday, 16:36 Lamine Yamal buys former home of Shakira and Piqué
Clash of two stars. Vinicius had a spat with Yamal after the final whistle Football news Yesterday, 15:17 Clash of two stars. Vinicius had a spat with Yamal after the final whistle
Opinions divided. A brewing conflict at Real Madrid over management model change Football news Yesterday, 14:37 Opinions divided. A brewing conflict at Real Madrid over management model change
"We'll talk about it in private" - Xabi Alonso on Vinicius' reaction after being substituted Football news Yesterday, 14:29 "We'll talk about it in private" - Xabi Alonso on Vinicius' reaction after being substituted
Related Team News
Fisnik Asllani of TSG Hoffenheim shows appreciation to the fans after the Bundesliga Football news Today, 17:23 In search of a replacement for Harry Kane. Bayern set sights on signing Fisnik Asllani
A divine calling! Dani Alves becomes a preacher in an evangelical church Football news Today, 15:55 A divine calling! Dani Alves becomes a preacher in an evangelical church
Daniel Carvajal of Real Madrid controls the ball during the LaLiga Football news Today, 15:37 Injuries piling up! Dani Carvajal suffers knee injury and is sidelined for several months
Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona looks on during the warm up prior to the LaLiga Football news Today, 13:44 All clear! Robert Lewandowski recovers from injury and rejoins full training
Real Madrid unhappy with Vinícius’ behaviour — what’s next for the player? Football news Today, 09:44 Real Madrid unhappy with Vinícius’ behaviour — what’s next for the player?
Real Madrid to appeal red card shown to Lunin Football news Today, 09:13 Real Madrid to appeal red card shown to Lunin
Related Tournament News
Rayo Vallecano forced to alter pitch dimensions at home stadium. The reason revealed Football news Yesterday, 17:31 Rayo Vallecano forced to alter pitch dimensions at home stadium. The reason revealed
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores