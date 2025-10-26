ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Lamine Yamal buys former home of Shakira and Piqué

Lamine Yamal buys former home of Shakira and Piqué

Barcelona’s new star acquires luxury real estate
Football news Today, 16:36
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Lamine Yamal buys former home of Shakira and Piqué Photo: x.com/MoustiFCB

Lamine Yamal has decided to purchase the property formerly owned by Gerard Piqué and Shakira, with plans to tailor it to his professional needs. This was reported by El País.

The mansion in question is located in the exclusive residential area of Ciutat Diagonal in Esplugues de Llobregat. This secluded and prestigious neighborhood has long been home to famous athletes—Yamal’s teammates Alejandro Balde and Ronald Araújo also reside nearby.

According to the source, the goal of the purchase is to transform the family home into a residence fit for an elite athlete. Yamal’s new abode will feature a private gym, his own trainer, and a physiotherapist. There will also be dedicated relaxation zones for gatherings with friends and an enhanced security system.

The mansion, designed by architect Mireia Admetller in 2012, sits on a 3,800-square-meter plot. The complex includes two additional houses, each boasting six bedrooms, indoor and outdoor pools, as well as a fitness room. These buildings previously belonged to Piqué and Shakira. The total value of the estate is estimated at around €14 million, with one of the houses sold earlier this year for over €3 million.

It’s worth noting that Barcelona lost to Real Madrid, and Yamal had a spat with Vinícius after the final whistle.

