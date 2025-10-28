El Clásico aftermath! RFEF states they have no complaints about Lamine Yamal's conduct

However, the atmosphere in the Spanish national team could be affected.

The young Spaniard's behavior has sparked criticism among many football aficionados.

Details: According to renowned insider and journalist Antonio Mina, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has stated they have no complaints regarding 18-year-old Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal's recent comments, emphasizing that his conduct with the national team is exemplary.

Before Sunday's El Clásico, Yamal posted an Instagram story accusing Real Madrid of cheating, stealing, and complaining. This sparked discontent among several "Los Blancos" players who share the Spain squad with Yamal.

Particularly upset was Dani Carvajal, who confronted Yamal directly about the post. Many Spanish pundits have warned that such actions could negatively impact the atmosphere within the Spain squad. However, the country's football federation maintains there are no issues with the young Catalan.

Following El Clásico, Yamal updated his Instagram profile, setting a black background as his avatar and unfollowing several players, including his Spain teammate Dani Carvajal.

