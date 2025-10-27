ES ES FR FR
Debriefing! Joan Laporta held a closed-door meeting today with Hansi Flick and Lamine Yamal

What the conversation was about remains anyone's guess.
Football news Today, 11:37
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Lamine Yamal of Spain and FC Barcelona and Joan Laporta attend the 68th Ballon D'Or Photocall Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Barcelona's president is clearly dissatisfied with the current state of affairs.

Details: According to The Touchline, after yesterday’s 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in El Clásico, the Blaugrana president Joan Laporta visited Barcelona’s training base today to personally speak with head coach Hansi Flick and the 18-year-old Catalan star Lamine Yamal.

Reports suggest that by the time Laporta arrived at the training ground, everyone else had already left, but Flick and Yamal were still present. The meeting didn’t last long; according to sources, the private talk lasted about 20 minutes before Laporta left to attend to other matters.

The details and subject of the conversation remain unknown, but it’s reasonable to assume Laporta is unhappy with the team’s current situation, which likely prompted such a discussion.

Reminder: Xabi Alonso matches Zinedine Zidane’s record that had stood since 2016

