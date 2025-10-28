Serious oversight! Lamine Yamal's social media content to be monitored

Youthful mistakes could backfire for Lamine.

Barcelona's management has stepped in.

Details: Today, it was revealed that Yamal's main agent, Jorge Mendes, along with Barcelona's top brass, have decided to begin supervising and monitoring Yamal’s social media activity following a recent scandal during El Clásico.

It is now reported that Lamine will be required to consult before posting any content on his social media platforms.

This move comes after Yamal's recent posts accusing Real Madrid players of whining and match-fixing, which hardly flatters Barcelona’s young prodigy.

Yamal’s comments significantly raised the tension ahead of Sunday’s El Clásico, eventually leading to a clash between the players at the end of the match. Barcelona understands that their youngster behaved poorly towards Los Blancos and does not want the team's reputation to suffer due to Yamal’s youthful exuberance.

It has also emerged that Yamal, Pedri, and Gerard Martín have unfollowed Carvajal on Instagram, suggesting a possible rift between the sides. This incident is also damaging for the Spanish national team, where both Real Madrid and Barcelona players play together.

Reminder: Debriefing! Joan Laporta held a closed-door meeting today with Hansi Flick and Lamine Yamal