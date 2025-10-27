ES ES FR FR
Very unsportsmanlike! Bellingham caught in another scandal with obscene gesture towards fans

Such behavior is unbecoming of the Real Madrid player.
Football news Today, 10:54
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

This isn't the first time Bellingham has been involved in an incident featuring such a gesture directed at the stands.

Details: According to MundoDeportivo, following yesterday's El Clasico victory, Real Madrid's 22-year-old attacking midfielder Jude Bellingham was caught making an obscene gesture towards fans—specifically, grabbing his genitals and displaying the gesture to the spectators in the stands.

This isn't the first occasion Bellingham has made such a gesture. He was previously caught doing the same during Euro 2024, for which he was fined €30,000, although he explained it was a joke aimed at close friends in the crowd.

At the moment, there is no information regarding disciplinary action for Jude, but given his previous record, he's certain to face the Spanish Football Federation's scrutiny.

The match itself ended with a 2-1 victory for Real. After Fermín López's opener, Real responded with precise strikes from Mbappé and Bellingham himself.

Reminder: Vinícius lashes out at his coach! The exchange between the player and Xabi Alonso during the substitution revealed

