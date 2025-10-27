ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Vinícius lashes out at his coach! The exchange between the player and Xabi Alonso during the substitution revealed

Vinícius lashes out at his coach! The exchange between the player and Xabi Alonso during the substitution revealed

An explosive reaction from the Brazilian star.
Football news Today, 02:34
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Vinícius lashes out at his coach! The exchange between the player and Xabi Alonso during the substitution revealed Photo: JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA / DIARIO AS

Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2–1 in the tenth round of La Liga, but not everything was cheerful within the Madrid camp. During the second half, a tense altercation broke out between the team’s star forward and head coach Xabi Alonso.

Details: In the 72nd minute, Alonso decided to substitute Vinícius — a decision that infuriated the player, who stormed off the pitch in frustration. It has now been revealed what was actually said during the exchange.

The transcript of the conversation between Vinícius and Alonso, as reported by DAZN:

Vinícius: “You’re taking me off? F*** you.”

Alonso tried to defuse the situation: “Vini, calm down, for God’s sake. Calm down.”

Vinícius responded again, swearing at the coach: “F*** off.”

As he left for the dressing room, the Brazilian shouted: “That’s it, I’m done with this team.”

However, he eventually returned to the bench and watched the remainder of the match from there.

Reminder: In the 90+10th minute, Barcelona midfielder Pedri received his second yellow card and was sent off. The incident ignited a mass confrontation between players from both sides. Tempers flared on the pitch, forcing the referee to step in and restore order.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Related Team News
Vinícius addresses Real Madrid fans after El Clásico Football news Today, 03:58 Vinícius addresses Real Madrid fans after El Clásico
Xabi Alonso matches Zinedine Zidane’s record that had stood since 2016 Football news Today, 03:32 Xabi Alonso matches Zinedine Zidane’s record that had stood since 2016
Was it the right call? Former referee explains why no penalty was awarded in the Araújo incident Football news Today, 03:00 Was it the right call? Former referee explains why no penalty was awarded in the Araújo incident
“He’s only 18.” Yamal’s father reacts to El Clásico defeat and looks forward to the rematch in Barcelona Football news Today, 02:18 “He’s only 18.” Yamal’s father reacts to El Clásico defeat and looks forward to the rematch in Barcelona
Real step up pursuit to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson Transfer news Yesterday, 17:33 Real step up pursuit to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson
David Alaba could end up in MLS. The clubs interested in him have been revealed Transfer news Yesterday, 16:49 David Alaba could end up in MLS. The clubs interested in him have been revealed
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores