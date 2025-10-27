Vinícius lashes out at his coach! The exchange between the player and Xabi Alonso during the substitution revealed

An explosive reaction from the Brazilian star.

Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2–1 in the tenth round of La Liga, but not everything was cheerful within the Madrid camp. During the second half, a tense altercation broke out between the team’s star forward and head coach Xabi Alonso.

Details: In the 72nd minute, Alonso decided to substitute Vinícius — a decision that infuriated the player, who stormed off the pitch in frustration. It has now been revealed what was actually said during the exchange.

The transcript of the conversation between Vinícius and Alonso, as reported by DAZN:

Vinícius: “You’re taking me off? F*** you.” Alonso tried to defuse the situation: “Vini, calm down, for God’s sake. Calm down.” Vinícius responded again, swearing at the coach: “F*** off.” As he left for the dressing room, the Brazilian shouted: “That’s it, I’m done with this team.”

However, he eventually returned to the bench and watched the remainder of the match from there.

Reminder: In the 90+10th minute, Barcelona midfielder Pedri received his second yellow card and was sent off. The incident ignited a mass confrontation between players from both sides. Tempers flared on the pitch, forcing the referee to step in and restore order.