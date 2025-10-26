ES ES FR FR
Dramatic ending to the match! The referee sends off Pedri, sparking a massive brawl

Tensions boiled over at the end of the match
Football news Today, 13:31
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Emotional finish to the match! Pedri sent off, then a mass brawl erupts https://x.com/TouchlineX/status/1982497816686854513

The clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona ended on an incredibly intense note.

Details: In the 90+10th minute, Barcelona midfielder Pedri received his second yellow card and was sent off.

This moment proved to be the spark for a mass confrontation between both teams' players. Emotions erupted on the pitch—players didn't hold back, and the referee was forced to intervene to restore order.

It's also worth noting that Vinicius, who was already frustrated after being subbed off, couldn't contain himself and jumped right into the fray.

Reminder: Mbappé became the first Real player to miss a penalty in El Clásico in 34 years.

