Dramatic ending to the match! The referee sends off Pedri, sparking a massive brawl

Tensions boiled over at the end of the match

The clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona ended on an incredibly intense note.

Details: In the 90+10th minute, Barcelona midfielder Pedri received his second yellow card and was sent off.

📸 - RED CARD PEDRI! pic.twitter.com/OyVpe0x3hR — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) October 26, 2025

This moment proved to be the spark for a mass confrontation between both teams' players. Emotions erupted on the pitch—players didn't hold back, and the referee was forced to intervene to restore order.

📸 - EVERYONE IS FIGHTING !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! THE POLICE HAS TO GET INVOLVED !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/HA4NmBhxy1 — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) October 26, 2025

It's also worth noting that Vinicius, who was already frustrated after being subbed off, couldn't contain himself and jumped right into the fray.

📸 - IT WAS VINICIUS WHO TRIED TO FIGHT WITH SOMEONE FROM BARCELONA! pic.twitter.com/toAaAMfwBe — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) October 26, 2025

Reminder: Mbappé became the first Real player to miss a penalty in El Clásico in 34 years.