Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France Predictions Lyon vs Strasbourg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 26, 2025

Lyon vs Strasbourg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 26, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Lyon vs Strasbourg prediction Photo: ligue1.fr / Author unknown
Lyon Lyon
Ligue 1 France (Round 9) 26 oct 2025, 15:45
- : -
France, Lyon, Groupama Stadium
Strasbourg Strasbourg
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the fixtures of Ligue 1’s Matchday 9 will take place on Sunday at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, where home side Lyon will host Strasbourg. Here’s a bet suggestion for this clash with promising odds for success.

Match preview

The "Weavers" have endured painful defeats in recent rounds, narrowly losing first to Toulouse and then to Nice—on both occasions conceding decisive goals in the dying minutes. Despite these setbacks, Lyon remain in a strong position, currently fifth and trailing the leaders by just three points. The team has been especially impressive at home, winning eight of their last ten Ligue 1 matches in front of their own fans.

Moreover, Lyon continue their uncompromising run of matches, with the side either winning or losing outright. Their clinical finishing and consistent home form make them favorites against an ambitious but sometimes unpredictable Strasbourg outfit.

The visitors are in excellent form, especially in attack—eight goals in their last two matches speak for themselves. Strasbourg are unbeaten in six of their eight league games this season and sit third in the table, just two points off the top. The team is regularly involved in high-scoring encounters, with at least three goals netted in each of their last few outings.

However, Strasbourg have been less reliable on the road, particularly in second halves—managing just one win in that period across their last seven away matches. This could prove decisive, given the strength of their opponents at home.

Probable lineups

  • Lyon: Grajf, Maitland-Niles, Mata, Abner, Kluivert, Morton, Tolisso, Fofana, Schulz, Karabec, Satriano
  • Strasbourg: Penders, Chilwell, Doué, Doucouré, Højbjerg, El Mourabet, Barco, Enciso, Ouattara, Moreira, Panichelli

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Lyon have won 6 of their last 8 home matches against Strasbourg in Ligue 1.
  • At least three goals have been scored in each of Strasbourg’s last four games.
  • Lyon have recorded 8 wins in their last 10 home Ligue 1 fixtures.

Prediction

Both teams play attacking football, and their recent stats suggest a high-scoring affair. Lyon are strong at home and have a favorable head-to-head record over Strasbourg. The visitors, meanwhile, are dangerous up front but tend to waver in the second half. We believe it’s worth taking a risk here and backing “1X and over 2.5 goals” at odds of 2.55.

