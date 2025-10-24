ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France Predictions Angers vs Lorient prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 26, 2025

Angers vs Lorient prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 26, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Angers vs Lorient prediction Photo: ligue1.fr / Author unknown
Angers Angers
Ligue 1 France (Round 9) 26 oct 2025, 12:15
- : -
France, Angers, Stade Raymond Kopa
Lorient Lorient
One of the key fixtures of Ligue 1’s Matchday 9 will take place this Sunday at the Stade Raymond Kopa in Angers, where the home side Angers will host Lorient. Let’s break down the goal market for this clash, relying on stats and both teams’ current form.

Match preview

Angers have endured a dire start to the season—just one win and only four goals scored in nine rounds. Their main issues stem from a lack of attacking solutions, having failed to net more than once in 10 of their last 12 Ligue 1 home games. Defensively, though, things are a bit more solid, especially on home turf: only one defeat in four home matches and just four goals conceded.

Despite a run of seven games without a win, Angers still have a shot at points by sticking to a defensive setup. The focus is clearly on containing opponents, particularly in the first half: in their last seven fixtures, Angers haven’t scored before halftime. Expect them to double down on a compact, cautious approach in this upcoming match.

Lorient are also in a rough patch, managing just one win in their last six outings. Their away record is particularly poor: in four road games, they’ve taken just a single point and scored only once. These stats make Lorient one of Ligue 1’s worst away sides so far this season.

Overall, Lorient concede heavily and struggle for defensive consistency—three or more goals have been scored in 10 of their last 15 matches. However, their attacking threat is almost exclusively reserved for home games, where 11 of their 12 league goals have come. On the road, their offense is virtually non-existent, leaving them vulnerable against a deep-lying, defensively-minded opponent.

Probable lineups

  • Angers: Koffi, Arcus, Lefort, Anin, Kamara, Mouton, Belkdim, Belkebla, Abdelli, Sbaï, Prosper
  • Lorient: Mvogo, Diagne-Faye, Kouassi, Talbi, Meïté, Le Bris, Awom, Abergel, Makengo, Pagis, Bamba

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Eight of Angers’ last nine Ligue 1 games have featured no more than two goals.
  • Lorient are winless in their last nine Ligue 1 away matches.
  • Lorient have failed to score against Angers in three of their last four Ligue 1 head-to-head meetings.

Prediction

Given Lorient’s dreadful away record and Angers’ defensive discipline at home, it’s logical to expect a low-scoring affair here. The hosts are well-placed to at least avoid defeat—and could even snatch a win thanks to their defensive solidity.

