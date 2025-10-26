ES ES FR FR
This hasn't happened in 34 years! Mbappé misses penalty in El Clásico

The Frenchman squandered a chance for a brace
Football news Today, 12:45
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Real Madrid and Barcelona are putting on a true spectacle in Madrid as part of the tenth round of La Liga.

Early in the second half, with the score at 2-1, Los Blancos were awarded a penalty after Eric García handled the ball in his own box. Kylian Mbappé stepped up to the spot but couldn't get the better of Wojciech Szczęsny.

Remarkably, Real hadn’t missed a penalty in El Clásico for 34 years! On June 8, 1991, Zubizarreta saved a Butragueño penalty at the Santiago Bernabéu.

