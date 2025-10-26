ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Fair call? Referee awards penalty for Eric García handball

Fair call? Referee awards penalty for Eric García handball

Penalty for Real Madrid
Football news Today, 12:40
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
A fair decision? The referee awarded a penalty for handball by Eric García https://x.com/TouchlineX/status/1982485293229060357

Another tough call for the referee took place in the Real Madrid vs Barcelona clash. In the 50th minute of today's El Clásico, the referee pointed to the spot after the ball struck Eric García's hand inside the box.

Details: Bellingham tried to push the ball past, but Eric García blocked him and deflected the ball out for a corner with his hand. Initially, the referee didn't spot the handball and signaled for a corner, but after a VAR review, he reversed his decision and awarded a penalty.

Reminder: Barcelona fans were outraged that the referee allowed Bellingham's goal after a controversial incident involving Huijsen.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Related Game News
Opinions divided. A brewing conflict at Real Madrid over management model change Football news Today, 14:37 Opinions divided. A brewing conflict at Real Madrid over management model change
"We'll talk about it in private" - Xabi Alonso on Vinicius' reaction after being substituted Football news Today, 14:29 "We'll talk about it in private" - Xabi Alonso on Vinicius' reaction after being substituted
Carvajal kept his promise. After the final whistle, he confronted Lamine Yamal Football news Today, 13:58 Carvajal kept his promise. After the final whistle, he went to confront Lamine Yamal
Flick suffers first defeat as Xabi Alonso makes El Clásico history Football news Today, 13:57 Flick suffers first defeat as Xabi Alonso makes El Clásico history
Emotional finish to the match! Pedri sent off, then a mass brawl erupts Football news Today, 13:31 Dramatic ending to the match! The referee sends off Pedri, sparking a massive brawl
Vinicius outraged by substitution. Controversial Brazilian refuses to shake Alonso's hand and heads straight to the dressing room Football news Today, 13:08 Vinicius outraged by substitution. Controversial Brazilian refuses to shake Alonso's hand and heads straight to the dressing room
Related Team News
Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Memes Capture the El Clásico Reactions Football news Today, 13:23 Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Memes Capture the El Clásico Reactions
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores