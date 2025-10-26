Fair call? Referee awards penalty for Eric García handball

Penalty for Real Madrid

Another tough call for the referee took place in the Real Madrid vs Barcelona clash. In the 50th minute of today's El Clásico, the referee pointed to the spot after the ball struck Eric García's hand inside the box.

Details: Bellingham tried to push the ball past, but Eric García blocked him and deflected the ball out for a corner with his hand. Initially, the referee didn't spot the handball and signaled for a corner, but after a VAR review, he reversed his decision and awarded a penalty.

Reminder: Barcelona fans were outraged that the referee allowed Bellingham's goal after a controversial incident involving Huijsen.