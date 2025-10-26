ES ES FR FR
Barcelona fans outraged as referee allows Bellingham goal after controversial Huijsen incident

Another contentious moment
Football news Today, 12:16
Jan Novak
Barcelona fans outraged as referee allows Bellingham goal after controversial Huijsen incident Photo: x.com/theMadridZone

The first half of the clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona erupted into pure football chaos. The teams headed into the break with Los Blancos leading 2-1.

There was no shortage of controversial moments, and Jude Bellingham’s goal in the 43rd minute was right at the center of the debate. Vinicius Jr. broke down the flank and delivered a pinpoint cross into the box, where Militão nodded the ball into the heart of the six-yard area. The Englishman was on hand to finish from close range.

The Catalans immediately appealed to the referee, protesting a challenge involving Huijsen and Pau Cubarsí. Replays showed the Real defender caught his opponent with an elbow, but the referee saw no foul, ruling it as unintentional contact rather than a deliberate act.

