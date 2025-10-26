ES ES FR FR
Another controversial moment! Mbappé's goal disallowed due to offside

Millimeters made all the difference
Football news Today, 11:38
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
In the 14th minute of the clash between Real and Barcelona, a contentious incident unfolded: Kylian Mbappé found the back of the net, but the referee ruled out the goal, citing offside.

Details: Initially, Kylian Mbappé's goal was allowed, but after a VAR review, the referee determined that the Frenchman was in an offside position.

Judging by the lines, Mbappé was ahead of the defender by mere millimeters—just enough to be flagged offside.

Reminder: The referee awarded a penalty to Real, but after a VAR review, the decision was overturned.

