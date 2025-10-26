First controversy: Referee awards penalty to Barça but overturns decision

Controversial moment

Right now in Madrid, the main event of the European football weekend is underway—Real Madrid is hosting Barcelona.

Just two minutes into the match, the referee pointed to the spot. Vinícius Júnior tried to take a shot on goal but collided with Lamine Yamal's leg. The referee confidently called a foul and awarded a penalty. However, after a prompt from the video assistant, he went to review the footage himself and overturned his own decision. The official ruled that the Brazilian had committed the foul, determining that Yamal got to the ball first.

📸 - REAL MADRID GET A PENALTY WITHIN 2 MINUTES!



