Beautiful! Real Madrid fans stage impressive performance ahead of El Clásico

Fantastic atmosphere before the match
Football news Today, 11:24
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Beautiful! Real Madrid fans stage an epic performance ahead of El Clásico https://x.com/TouchlineX/status/1982466054463828350

The Santiago Bernabéu stadium looks absolutely stunning ahead of today's La Liga Matchday 10 clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The fans put on an incredible show, creating a fantastic atmosphere in the stadium.

Reminder: Lamine Yamal's father trolled Real Madrid live on air.

