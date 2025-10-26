Tensions rise as Lamine Yamal's father trolls Real Madrid live on air
Adding fuel to the fire
Football news Today, 10:46Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Photo: x.com/KwesiFCB
Real Madrid and Barcelona are gearing up for their Matchday 10 clash in La Liga, but the tension is already palpable long before the opening whistle.
The situation escalated when Lamine Yamal's father decided to stir the pot during a live Instagram broadcast, taking a playful jab at the Madrid club. Standing in his kitchen, he declared: "I cook them here, and my son cooks them there."
Lamine himself has also stoked the pre-match rivalry with provocative comments of his own. Real coach Xabi Alonso, meanwhile, has chosen not to engage in the back-and-forth, keeping his focus solely on preparing his team for the big game.