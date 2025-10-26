Tensions rise as Lamine Yamal's father trolls Real Madrid live on air

Adding fuel to the fire

Real Madrid and Barcelona are gearing up for their Matchday 10 clash in La Liga, but the tension is already palpable long before the opening whistle.

The situation escalated when Lamine Yamal's father decided to stir the pot during a live Instagram broadcast, taking a playful jab at the Madrid club. Standing in his kitchen, he declared: "I cook them here, and my son cooks them there."

"I cook them here and my son cooks them there." pic.twitter.com/Odv9XvannJ — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) October 26, 2025

Lamine himself has also stoked the pre-match rivalry with provocative comments of his own. Real coach Xabi Alonso, meanwhile, has chosen not to engage in the back-and-forth, keeping his focus solely on preparing his team for the big game.