ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "What matters to us is what happens on the pitch," – Xabi Alonso on Lamine Yamal's comments ahead of El Clásico

"What matters to us is what happens on the pitch," – Xabi Alonso on Lamine Yamal's comments ahead of El Clásico

The head coach of Los Blancos answered journalists' questions at the pre-match press conference
Football news Today, 08:55
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Xabi Alonso Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Today, at the pre-match press conference, Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso addressed questions from the media.

Details: Ahead of El Clásico, as is tradition, the media inquired not only about football but also about the events unfolding before Spain’s most anticipated match.

Worth noting: Real Madrid vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips 26 Оctober 2025

Xabi Alonso shared his thoughts on the upcoming clash:

Well, it’s clear. El Clásico is special. It has been for many years and will continue to be so in the years to come. It’s the first one of this season, of this new project, and we need... we want the stadium to have that energy of big games, of special games. We want it to vibrate, to push us forward. We know there will be moments for everything during the game, but hopefully we’ll end up celebrating with our fans.

The coach was also asked about Lamine Yamal's recent comments, in which the young player pointed to a connection between refereeing and the royal club:

As I said, it’s an important game... important enough... It has many ingredients for us to play well. For us to enjoy it. And that’s what excites us the most, the biggest incentive for tomorrow. No, I’m not going to get into that. There are many statements from people in Barcelona and I can’t comment on them all. For us, the important thing is the pitch, what happens on the field. Where we come from and what lies ahead. And how we want to play tomorrow’s game. That’s what concerns me most and what we’ve been working on.

See also: Full focus mode: Mbappé and Vinícius refuse to accept a fifth straight loss to Barcelona

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Related Team News
Debut for the experienced referee. César Soto appointed as El Clásico head official for the first time Football news Today, 10:56 Debut for the experienced referee. César Soto appointed as El Clásico head official for the first time
Decisive match. Xabi Alonso could be sacked if Real suffer a heavy defeat to Barcelona Football news Today, 10:23 Decisive match. Xabi Alonso could be sacked if Real suffer a heavy defeat to Barcelona
He angered everyone. Real Madrid fans plan protest against Lamine Yamal at the Santiago Bernabéu Football news Today, 09:23 He angered everyone. Real Madrid fans plan protest against Lamine Yamal at the Santiago Bernabéu
Good news for Barcelona. Koundé ready to play against Real Football news Today, 09:21 Good news for Barcelona. Koundé ready to play against Real
Marcus Rashford Transfer news Today, 04:50 Impressed with his performance! Marcus Rashford set to become a permanent Barcelona player
“Come back stronger.” Rafinha’s wife shares supportive Instagram story for her husband Football news Yesterday, 16:12 “Come back stronger.” Raphinha's wife shares supportive Instagram story for her husband
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores