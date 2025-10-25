"What matters to us is what happens on the pitch," – Xabi Alonso on Lamine Yamal's comments ahead of El Clásico

The head coach of Los Blancos answered journalists' questions at the pre-match press conference

Today, at the pre-match press conference, Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso addressed questions from the media.

Details: Ahead of El Clásico, as is tradition, the media inquired not only about football but also about the events unfolding before Spain’s most anticipated match.

Xabi Alonso shared his thoughts on the upcoming clash:

Well, it’s clear. El Clásico is special. It has been for many years and will continue to be so in the years to come. It’s the first one of this season, of this new project, and we need... we want the stadium to have that energy of big games, of special games. We want it to vibrate, to push us forward. We know there will be moments for everything during the game, but hopefully we’ll end up celebrating with our fans.

The coach was also asked about Lamine Yamal's recent comments, in which the young player pointed to a connection between refereeing and the royal club:

As I said, it’s an important game... important enough... It has many ingredients for us to play well. For us to enjoy it. And that’s what excites us the most, the biggest incentive for tomorrow. No, I’m not going to get into that. There are many statements from people in Barcelona and I can’t comment on them all. For us, the important thing is the pitch, what happens on the field. Where we come from and what lies ahead. And how we want to play tomorrow’s game. That’s what concerns me most and what we’ve been working on.

