The leaders are all in.
Football news Today, 11:50
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Real Madrid will host Barcelona in the 10th round of La Liga on Sunday, October 26, and the “Whites” are preparing at full intensity for this clash.

Details: According to Marca, Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior feel a strong sense of responsibility ahead of Sunday’s match, especially after last season’s string of four defeats against their direct rivals.

The attacking leaders of Real Madrid are determined not to suffer a fifth consecutive home loss to Barcelona.

In addition, in a recent interview, Lamine Yamal stated that Real Madrid “don’t play fairly.” Those remarks did not go unnoticed by the players of the “Royal Club,” who are reportedly displeased. Madrid’s players believe Yamal has shown a lack of professional respect — something they attribute, perhaps, to his young age.

Reminder: This weekend promises an extraordinary showdown in world football — Real Madrid will meet Barcelona on Sunday, October 26. The match kicks off at 16:15 CET, and we have prepared an interactive feature for the occasion.

