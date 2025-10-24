A scandal is brewing: Real Madrid players unhappy with Yamal’s remarks about their club’s “unfair play”

The upcoming clash promises to be fiery.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to face each other on Sunday, October 26, but controversy has already erupted ahead of the match — one that could have an impact on the game itself.

Details: In a recent interview, Lamine Yamal claimed that Real Madrid “don’t play fairly.” Such comments did not go unnoticed by the players of the “Royal Club,” who are reportedly displeased. According to Marca, Madrid’s players believe Yamal has shown a lack of professional respect — something they attribute, perhaps, to his young age.

It’s not the first time they’ve observed such behavior from Lamine Yamal, but this time, they feel he has crossed the line.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, team captain Dani Carvajal intends to speak with him once El Clásico is over.

Reminder: Barcelona’s 28-year-old winger Raphinha missed today’s training session, just two days before El Clásico, and it has been confirmed that he will be sidelined for several matches.