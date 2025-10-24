It's a disaster! Raphinha could miss another month due to injury relapse

Barcelona fans are seriously on edge.

The coaching staff rushed Raphinha's return to full training.

Details: According to AS Sport, Barcelona's 28-year-old Brazilian winger Raphinha resumed full training with the first team yesterday, but during the session he felt discomfort and today did not take part in training at all.

See also: Espanyol vs Elche prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025

According to the source, Raphinha has been completely ruled out of the squad for El Clásico. Reports indicate that if Raphinha has suffered a recurrence of his right hamstring injury, he could be sidelined at least until the end of the November international break.

He could miss four matches: against Real Madrid, Elche, Club Brugge, and Celta.

Previously, Barcelona stated that Raphinha had fully recovered and was ready for the Sunday match, but as it turns out, injuries can be tricky and unpredictable.

A Flick se le complica el Clásico: Koundé y Raphinha, bajas en el entrenamiento https://t.co/elxwhw9m6i vía @diarioas — Javi Miguel Club (@fansjavimiguel) October 24, 2025

Reminder: Holding on to hope! Barcelona files another appeal to bring Hansi Flick back for El Clásico