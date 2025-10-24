ES ES FR FR
Holding on to hope! Barcelona files another appeal to bring Hansi Flick back for El Clásico

The Catalans are doing everything possible not to be left without their coach for the match against Real Madrid.
Football news Today, 03:35
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona, gestures during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Another attempt just two days before the match.

Details: Today it became known that Barcelona have filed yet another appeal with the Sports Administrative Court in an effort to overturn Hansi Flick’s suspension for Sunday’s clash against Real Madrid.

Previously, the Blaugrana had already submitted a similar appeal, but the court rejected it, upholding the original punishment that requires Flick to miss one match.

Flick was handed a one-match ban after being shown a red card in the ninth-round La Liga fixture against Girona, when he furiously and aggressively expressed his dissatisfaction with the referee in the 91st minute.

El Clásico will take place on October 26 at the Santiago Bernabéu, with kickoff scheduled for 17:15 Kyiv time.

Reminder: "This match is marked in red on the calendar" - Xabi Alonso shares his thoughts ahead of the upcoming El Clásico

