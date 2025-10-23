ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "This match is marked in red on the calendar" - Xabi Alonso shares his thoughts ahead of the upcoming El Clásico

"This match is marked in red on the calendar" - Xabi Alonso shares his thoughts ahead of the upcoming El Clásico

Alonso understands the full importance and intensity of El Clásico.
Football news Today, 10:37
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
"This match is marked in red on the calendar" - Xabi Alonso shares his thoughts ahead of the upcoming El Clásico Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

The entire football world is buzzing with anticipation for Sunday’s blockbuster showdown.

Details: In an interview with Marca, 43-year-old Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso shared his thoughts and the team’s mindset ahead of one of the season’s biggest fixtures — El Clásico against Barcelona:

"This is a match of huge significance, considering all the factors involved. I think right now we’re in a good place, and I believe my team is on an upward trajectory. We understand how important this game is, but we don’t want to dramatize it. This match is marked in red on the calendar, but so far we haven’t talked about it much. Now we’ll start preparing for it and discuss it in detail at Saturday’s press conference," Alonso said.

This Sunday, Real will host Barcelona at the Bernabéu in Matchday 10 of La Liga. Real haven’t beaten Barcelona in their last five encounters, and Alonso’s squad is determined to end that streak.

Reminder: Great news! Raphinha recovers from injury and could feature in El Clásico

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Related Game News
Major blow. Official: Hansi Flick to miss El Clásico due to suspension Football news Yesterday, 08:24 Major blow. Official: Hansi Flick to miss El Clásico due to suspension
Great news! Raphinha recovers from injury and could feature in El Clásico Football news Yesterday, 06:23 Great news! Raphinha recovers from injury and could feature in El Clásico
Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona, talks to Lamine Yamal Football news Yesterday, 04:19 "Yamal will be 100% ready for El Clásico" - Hansi Flick on the Barcelona starlet's fitness
Huijsen teases fans ahead of El Clásico: "Will I play? Let it be a surprise" Football news 21 oct 2025, 10:03 Huijsen teases fans ahead of El Clásico: "Will I play? Let it be a surprise"
David Alaba of Real Madrid looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Madrid Football news 21 oct 2025, 07:37 More trouble! David Alaba to miss El Clásico due to injury
Combat ready! Trent Alexander-Arnold set to feature in El Clásico Football news 21 oct 2025, 05:55 Combat ready! Trent Alexander-Arnold set to feature in El Clásico
Related Team News
Deserved! Fermín López named Champions League player of the week Football news Today, 09:39 Deserved! Fermín López named Champions League player of the week
Bad news for Barcelona — Frenkie de Jong misses training Football news Today, 08:37 Bad news for Barcelona — Frenkie de Jong misses training
Reinforcements are on the way: Real Madrid recall four players from the infirmary ahead of El Clásico Football news Today, 06:40 Reinforcements are on the way: Real Madrid recall four players from the infirmary ahead of El Clásico
“Not a Top Priority” — Tebas Comments on La Liga Match Cancellation in Miami Football news Today, 06:14 “Not a Top Priority” — Tebas Comments on La Liga Match Cancellation in Miami
Two Premier League Giants Look to Hijack Real Madrid’s Move for Nico Paz Football news Today, 03:54 Two Premier League Giants Look to Hijack Real Madrid’s Move for Nico Paz
“Now We Move On to El Clásico” — Kylian Mbappé on the Win Over Juventus and the Upcoming Clash Football news Today, 03:05 “Now We Move On to El Clásico” — Kylian Mbappé on the Win Over Juventus and the Upcoming Clash
Related Tournament News
La Liga Plans to Sue Players Who Staged Pre-Match Protests Football news Today, 03:32 La Liga Plans to Sue Players Who Staged Pre-Match Protests
Villarreal issues statement after cancellation of Barcelona match in Miami, takes aim at La Liga Football news Yesterday, 10:58 Villarreal issues statement after cancellation of Barcelona match in Miami, takes aim at La Liga
Barcelona Issues Statement on Cancellation of Miami Match Football news 21 oct 2025, 17:52 Barcelona Issues Statement on Cancellation of Miami Match
Breaking! Villarreal vs Barcelona match in the USA canceled! Football news 21 oct 2025, 15:46 BREAKING! Villarreal vs Barcelona match in the USA canceled!
“They’re trying to hide something.” Thibaut Courtois slams La Liga leadership Football news 21 oct 2025, 11:43 “They’re trying to hide something.” Thibaut Courtois slams La Liga leadership
"There will be a stain on your tournament" - Dani Carvajal slams Tebas over Barcelona match moved to the US Football news 21 oct 2025, 11:37 "There will be a stain on your tournament" - Dani Carvajal slams Tebas over Barcelona match moved to the US
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores