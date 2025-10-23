"This match is marked in red on the calendar" - Xabi Alonso shares his thoughts ahead of the upcoming El Clásico

Alonso understands the full importance and intensity of El Clásico.

The entire football world is buzzing with anticipation for Sunday’s blockbuster showdown.

Details: In an interview with Marca, 43-year-old Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso shared his thoughts and the team’s mindset ahead of one of the season’s biggest fixtures — El Clásico against Barcelona:

"This is a match of huge significance, considering all the factors involved. I think right now we’re in a good place, and I believe my team is on an upward trajectory. We understand how important this game is, but we don’t want to dramatize it. This match is marked in red on the calendar, but so far we haven’t talked about it much. Now we’ll start preparing for it and discuss it in detail at Saturday’s press conference," Alonso said.

See also: Shakhtar vs Legia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 23 October 2025

This Sunday, Real will host Barcelona at the Bernabéu in Matchday 10 of La Liga. Real haven’t beaten Barcelona in their last five encounters, and Alonso’s squad is determined to end that streak.

Reminder: Great news! Raphinha recovers from injury and could feature in El Clásico