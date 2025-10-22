Great news! Raphinha recovers from injury and could feature in El Clásico

"Blaugrana" can count on their star player.

Hansi Flick has gained a significant asset ahead of the showdown with Real Madrid.

Details: Today it was revealed that Barcelona and Brazil national team winger Raphinha, 28, has fully recovered from the injury he suffered against Real Oviedo on September 26 in the La Liga fixture.

This means the Catalan head coach Hansi Flick can rely on one of his top performers for one of the season's marquee clashes.

Also read: Gangwon vs Vissel Kobe prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 22, 2025

Earlier reports stated that Raphinha missed the Champions League match against Olympiacos and the La Liga encounter with Girona to avoid aggravating his injury.

This season, the Brazilian has featured in 7 matches for Barcelona across all competitions, netting 3 goals and providing 2 assists.

🚨 Raphinha is set to be back for the Clásico on Sunday after returning to training. pic.twitter.com/Yn5tCRrygb — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) October 22, 2025

Reminder: Barcelona match a unique Champions League feat that stood for 30 years