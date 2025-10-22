Great news! Raphinha recovers from injury and could feature in El Clásico

ES ES FR FR
"Blaugrana" can count on their star player.
Football news Today, 06:23
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Hansi Flick has gained a significant asset ahead of the showdown with Real Madrid.

Details: Today it was revealed that Barcelona and Brazil national team winger Raphinha, 28, has fully recovered from the injury he suffered against Real Oviedo on September 26 in the La Liga fixture.

This means the Catalan head coach Hansi Flick can rely on one of his top performers for one of the season's marquee clashes.

Earlier reports stated that Raphinha missed the Champions League match against Olympiacos and the La Liga encounter with Girona to avoid aggravating his injury.

This season, the Brazilian has featured in 7 matches for Barcelona across all competitions, netting 3 goals and providing 2 assists.

Reminder: Barcelona match a unique Champions League feat that stood for 30 years

