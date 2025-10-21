Barcelona match a unique Champions League feat that stood for 30 years
In their UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 clash against Olympiacos, Barcelona equalled a rare and historic achievement.
Details: According to Opta, two Barcelona players under the age of 19 — Lamine Yamal and Dro Fernández — registered assists in the same match. This marks only the second time in UEFA Champions League history that such a feat has occurred.
The first instance came 30 years ago, in April 1995, when Nwankwo Kanu and Patrick Kluivert both provided assists for Ajax in their match against Bayern Munich.
López’s strike also marked Barcelona’s 100th home goal under Hansi Flick, a milestone reached in just 34 home appearances.
