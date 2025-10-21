Barcelona match a unique Champions League feat that stood for 30 years

Another remarkable milestone for Barça.

In their UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 clash against Olympiacos, Barcelona equalled a rare and historic achievement.

Details: According to Opta, two Barcelona players under the age of 19 — Lamine Yamal and Dro Fernández — registered assists in the same match. This marks only the second time in UEFA Champions League history that such a feat has occurred.

The first instance came 30 years ago, in April 1995, when Nwankwo Kanu and Patrick Kluivert both provided assists for Ajax in their match against Bayern Munich.

2 - Two players under the age of 19 (Lamine Yamal and Dro Fernández with Barça) have assisted in the same Champions League game for the second time in history; the first was in April 1995 (Nwankwo Kanu and Patrick Kluivert with Ajax against Bayern Munich). Treasure. pic.twitter.com/VOQ7c7dwws — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 21, 2025

López’s strike also marked Barcelona’s 100th home goal under Hansi Flick, a milestone reached in just 34 home appearances.

