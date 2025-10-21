Faith in youth. Barcelona announce one of the youngest squads in Champions League history

A promising future for the team.

On Tuesday, October 21, Barcelona hosted Olympiacos in Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League — and the Catalans have once again rewritten their own history.

Details: According to Opta, the lineup announced for this fixture is the third youngest ever fielded by the club. The average age of the squad is 23 years and 214 days, with Marcus Rashford — at 27 — being the oldest player in the team.

In 2011, Barça faced BATE with an average squad age of 23 years and 93 days, while their youngest-ever lineup came in 2002, averaging just 22 years and 362 days.

23y 214d - Barcelona have named their third youngest starting XI for a UEFA Champions League match after October 2002 vs Club Brugge (22y 362d) and December 2011 vs BATE Borisov (23y 93d), with 27-year-old Marcus Rashford their oldest outfielder. Sprightly. pic.twitter.com/GSasRlrmAl — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 21, 2025

Reminder: This match also saw Lamine Yamal become the youngest player in UEFA Champions League history to make 25 appearances in the competition. The Barcelona prodigy is only 18 years and 100 days old.