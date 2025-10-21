Faith in youth. Barcelona announce one of the youngest squads in Champions League history

ES ES FR FR
A promising future for the team.
Football news Today, 12:36
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
On Tuesday, October 21, Barcelona hosted Olympiacos in Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League — and the Catalans have once again rewritten their own history.

Details: According to Opta, the lineup announced for this fixture is the third youngest ever fielded by the club. The average age of the squad is 23 years and 214 days, with Marcus Rashford — at 27 — being the oldest player in the team.

In 2011, Barça faced BATE with an average squad age of 23 years and 93 days, while their youngest-ever lineup came in 2002, averaging just 22 years and 362 days.

Reminder: This match also saw Lamine Yamal become the youngest player in UEFA Champions League history to make 25 appearances in the competition. The Barcelona prodigy is only 18 years and 100 days old.

