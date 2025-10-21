Lamine Yamal breaks yet another UEFA Champions League record — here’s what it is

An extraordinary talent.

Before Barcelona even kicked off their Matchday 3 clash in the UEFA Champions League against Olympiacos, one of their young stars had already rewritten the tournament’s history books.

Details: According to data from Opta, Lamine Yamal has become the youngest player in UEFA Champions League history to make 25 appearances in the competition. The Barcelona prodigy is just 18 years and 100 days old.

In second place is Warren Zaïre-Emery at 19 years and 32 days, while Cesc Fàbregas ranks third, having reached the milestone at 19 years and 292 days.

