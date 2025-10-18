Lamine Yamal has stopped giving autographs. Here’s why

The Spaniard wants to preserve their uniqueness

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is no longer signing shirts and other items for fans.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, this move is linked to an offer from a company planning to sell official merchandise featuring his signature: boots, shirts, and other gear.

The player's representatives have advised him to stop giving away autographs for free in order to maintain their uniqueness and value ahead of the project launch. Yamal, however, is still happy to pose for photos with supporters. Barcelona have reacted with understanding and are currently negotiating to secure a certain number of autographs for club purposes.

The agreement is expected to be finalized soon. This approach has long been common in the United States, especially among NBA stars such as LeBron James.

