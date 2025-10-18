ES ES FR FR
Football news Lamine Yamal has stopped giving autographs. Here's why

Lamine Yamal has stopped giving autographs. Here’s why

The Spaniard wants to preserve their uniqueness
Football news Today, 02:24
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Lamine Yamal has stopped giving autographs. Here’s why https://x.com/FCBarcelona/status/1959326211903017294

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is no longer signing shirts and other items for fans.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, this move is linked to an offer from a company planning to sell official merchandise featuring his signature: boots, shirts, and other gear.

The player's representatives have advised him to stop giving away autographs for free in order to maintain their uniqueness and value ahead of the project launch. Yamal, however, is still happy to pose for photos with supporters. Barcelona have reacted with understanding and are currently negotiating to secure a certain number of autographs for club purposes.

The agreement is expected to be finalized soon. This approach has long been common in the United States, especially among NBA stars such as LeBron James.

Reminder: There is a scandal brewing in Barcelona. Lamine Yamal was not supposed to play against PSG, but Flick was pressured.

