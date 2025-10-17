A very strange story.

A scandal is brewing! Lamine Yamal was not supposed to play against PSG, but Flick was pressured

Flick wanted to rest Yamal.

Details: According to El Nacional–Cadena SER, Barcelona's 18-year-old winger Lamine Yamal was not supposed to start in the Champions League second-round clash against PSG. However, club management, led by Deco, put significant pressure on the coach and forced him to change his mind.

Flick heeded the board's requests and Yamal was included in the starting lineup. But after this incident, the German coach was extremely dissatisfied with the way he was treated and made his displeasure clear to the management, demanding that his decisions be respected in the future.

Flick fears this episode could undermine his authority with the squad, threatening the discipline he has established.

When pressed by the media, the club claimed the situation was blown out of proportion and nothing of the sort had taken place.

Sixty-year-old Hansi Flick took charge of Barcelona in July 2024 and has already managed 70 matches, recording 51 wins, 8 draws, and 11 defeats.

Flick's contract with Barcelona runs until 2027.

