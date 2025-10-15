Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.43 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Friday, October 17, the opening round of the A-League will see Brisbane Roar take on Macarthur. The match kicks off at 12:05 CET, and here’s my betting insight for this fixture.

Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur: Match Preview

Last season, Brisbane Roar failed to reach the A-League playoffs. The team collected just 21 points in 26 matches and finished second from bottom in the standings after the regular season. Their new official campaign began with the Australia Cup, where they were eliminated in the preliminary round by Wellington Phoenix with a 0–1 defeat. Since then, they’ve played eight friendlies with solid results — six wins and two draws. This season, the Roar will aim to break back into the playoffs for the first time since the 2020/21 campaign.

Macarthur also missed out on the playoffs last season, though their fight was far more competitive. They earned 33 points from 26 matches, finishing just five points shy of the top six. However, they did taste success by winning the Australia Cup. At the start of this season, they attempted to defend their title but were knocked out in the quarterfinals. Macarthur have also begun their AFC Champions League 2 campaign — they lost their opener 1–2 but bounced back in the second round with a commanding 3–0 victory over Beijing Guoan. In the new A-League season, the Bulls will undoubtedly push to secure a playoff spot and challenge for more.

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Brisbane Roar are unbeaten in their last eight matches.

Macarthur have lost two of their previous three games.

Their most recent head-to-head encounter ended with a 5–1 victory for Macarthur.

Probable Lineups

Brisbane Roar: Acton, Herrington, Hingert, Burke-Gilroy, Bility, Klein, Jelacic, Bérenguer, O'Shea, Hore, Abubakar

Macarthur: Kurto, Jurman, Scott, Adamson, Uskok, Boli, Brattan, Hollman, Ikonomidis, Sawyer, Jakoliš

Prediction

Both teams will be eager to start the new season on a positive note, so motivation will be high. Macarthur appear to be in better shape, having already played several competitive matches, while Brisbane Roar have also shown strong preparation in preseason. The best bet for this clash is that both teams will find the net.