Lamine Yamal breaks into the top 10 highest-paid footballers. In the same list as Messi and Ronaldo
A heavyweight ranking.
Football news Today, 15:47Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Photo by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images
Forbes has released its latest rankings!
Details: Today, Forbes unveiled its updated list of the world's highest-paid footballers at this moment.
The big breakthrough came with Barcelona’s 18-year-old wonderkid Lamine Yamal making the top 10, landing in 10th place with $43 million to his name.
Cristiano Ronaldo retains his spot at the summit, raking in a staggering $280 million following his new contract in Saudi Arabia.
- See also: Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur: Who will kick off the A-League season with a win?
Second place goes to Barcelona and Argentina legend Lionel Messi, whose earnings reach $130 million.
Completing the top three is Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema, with an income of $104 million.
The full top 10 looks like this:
- Cristiano Ronaldo: $280 million (€239 million).
- Lionel Messi: $130 million (€111 million).
- Karim Benzema: $104 million (€89 million).
- Kylian Mbappé: $95 million (€81 million).
- Erling Haaland: $80 million (€68 million).
- Vinícius Júnior: $60 million (€51 million).
- Mohamed Salah: $55 million (€47 million).
- Sadio Mané: $54 million (€46 million).
- Jude Bellingham: $44 million (€38 million).
- Lamine Yamal: $43 million (€37 million).
Reminder: Lamine Yamal to face Real Madrid but without two key teammates