Lamine Yamal breaks into the top 10 highest-paid footballers. In the same list as Messi and Ronaldo

A heavyweight ranking.
Football news Today, 15:47
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona celebrates his teams second goal Photo by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images

Forbes has released its latest rankings!

Details: Today, Forbes unveiled its updated list of the world's highest-paid footballers at this moment.

The big breakthrough came with Barcelona’s 18-year-old wonderkid Lamine Yamal making the top 10, landing in 10th place with $43 million to his name.

Cristiano Ronaldo retains his spot at the summit, raking in a staggering $280 million following his new contract in Saudi Arabia.

Second place goes to Barcelona and Argentina legend Lionel Messi, whose earnings reach $130 million.

Completing the top three is Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema, with an income of $104 million.

The full top 10 looks like this:

  • Cristiano Ronaldo: $280 million (€239 million).
  • Lionel Messi: $130 million (€111 million).
  • Karim Benzema: $104 million (€89 million).
  • Kylian Mbappé: $95 million (€81 million).
  • Erling Haaland: $80 million (€68 million).
  • Vinícius Júnior: $60 million (€51 million).
  • Mohamed Salah: $55 million (€47 million).
  • Sadio Mané: $54 million (€46 million).
  • Jude Bellingham: $44 million (€38 million).
  • Lamine Yamal: $43 million (€37 million).

Reminder: Lamine Yamal to face Real Madrid but without two key teammates

