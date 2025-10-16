Lamine Yamal breaks into the top 10 highest-paid footballers. In the same list as Messi and Ronaldo

A heavyweight ranking.

Forbes has released its latest rankings!

Details: Today, Forbes unveiled its updated list of the world's highest-paid footballers at this moment.

The big breakthrough came with Barcelona’s 18-year-old wonderkid Lamine Yamal making the top 10, landing in 10th place with $43 million to his name.

Cristiano Ronaldo retains his spot at the summit, raking in a staggering $280 million following his new contract in Saudi Arabia.

See also: Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur: Who will kick off the A-League season with a win?

Second place goes to Barcelona and Argentina legend Lionel Messi, whose earnings reach $130 million.

Completing the top three is Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema, with an income of $104 million.

The full top 10 looks like this:

Cristiano Ronaldo: $280 million (€239 million).

Lionel Messi: $130 million (€111 million).

Karim Benzema: $104 million (€89 million).

Kylian Mbappé: $95 million (€81 million).

Erling Haaland: $80 million (€68 million).

Vinícius Júnior: $60 million (€51 million).

Mohamed Salah: $55 million (€47 million).

Sadio Mané: $54 million (€46 million).

Jude Bellingham: $44 million (€38 million).

Lamine Yamal: $43 million (€37 million).

Cristiano Ronaldo tops Forbes' highest-paid footballers list yet again 🧐💸



His $230m from Al-Nassr and $50m from partners more than doubles Lionel Messi's earnings 😲 pic.twitter.com/fNQaeHf2rt — DW Sports (@dw_sports) October 16, 2025

Reminder: Lamine Yamal to face Real Madrid but without two key teammates