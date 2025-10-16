Lamine Yamal to face Real Madrid but without two key teammates

A tough challenge awaits the young star.

Lamine Yamal missed the recent international break to focus on recovery and preparation for the clash with Real Madrid. He has managed to regain fitness in time — but not everything is going smoothly for Barcelona.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, the young Spanish winger has recovered and will feature in the match against Los Blancos. However, he will be without the support of two key attacking partners — centre-forward Robert Lewandowski and fellow winger Raphinha. Both players have yet to recover and will miss the El Clásico.

As previously reported, Lewandowski felt pain in his thigh during the first half of the match against Lithuania — in the same area where he suffered an injury earlier this season. Instead of requesting a substitution, he chose to continue playing, tightly bandaging his leg to finish the game.

Reminder: The 18-year-old Barcelona and Spain star, who is currently injured, did not join the national team camp. Instead, he used the break for a romantic getaway with his girlfriend, Argentine rapper Nicki Nicole.