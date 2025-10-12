Lamine Yamal enjoyed a romantic holiday with Nicki Nicole in Croatia

The Spaniard took advantage of the break to go on vacation

Barcelona and Spain's 18-year-old star Lamine Yamal, sidelined by injury, didn't join the national team camp. Instead, the footballer used this time for a romantic getaway with his girlfriend, Argentine rapper Nicki Nicole. The couple escaped for a holiday filled with helicopter rides and strolls by the water—moments from their trip are spreading like wildfire across social media.

Yamal is currently unable to play due to a groin injury and took advantage of the break to spend quality time with his beloved in Croatia. In photos posted on Instagram, the pair are seen hugging, kissing, and soaking in breathtaking sunsets.

Nicki Nicole shared a video of their helicopter flight over the Croatian coastline, while Yamal spiced up the post with playful emojis, hinting that heights might not be his favorite part of the adventure.

The couple first appeared together shortly after Yamal's birthday and have been open about their relationship ever since. In a recent interview, the rapper confessed she is extremely happy and in love, adding that she feels at home in Barcelona and is grateful for all the support.

Meanwhile, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick confirmed that Yamal is undergoing rehabilitation, and it remains uncertain if he will be fit for the upcoming El Clásico against Real Madrid, scheduled for October 26.