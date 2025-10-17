Nothing but trouble! Ferran Torres to miss tomorrow’s match against Girona

Barcelona midfielder will not be able to help the team.

The heavy workload is taking its toll, and Flick has decided not to take any risks.

Details: Today, the official page of Catalan club Barcelona on social network X published a medical update stating that 25-year-old central midfielder for Barcelona and the Spanish national team, Ferran Torres, will not be available for the Blaugrana in the 9th round La Liga fixture against Girona, scheduled for tomorrow.

Earlier, it was reported that Torres suffered a hamstring overload in his left leg during the international break.

❗️ 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗖𝗔𝗟 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘



First team player Ferran Torres will miss tomorrow’s match against Girona as a precaution, due to discomfort stemming from the hamstring overload in his left leg, sustained during the international break. pic.twitter.com/EsTJkOqe9B — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 17, 2025

It was initially thought the player would recover in time for the Girona clash, but Flick opted against risking him ahead of crucial Champions League fixtures and El Clásico.

This season, Fermín López has made 5 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 2 goals in the match against Valencia.

