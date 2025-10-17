ES ES FR FR
Nothing but trouble! Ferran Torres to miss tomorrow’s match against Girona

Barcelona midfielder will not be able to help the team.
Football news Today, 07:46
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Ferran Torres of FC Barcelona celebrates their team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

The heavy workload is taking its toll, and Flick has decided not to take any risks.

Details: Today, the official page of Catalan club Barcelona on social network X published a medical update stating that 25-year-old central midfielder for Barcelona and the Spanish national team, Ferran Torres, will not be available for the Blaugrana in the 9th round La Liga fixture against Girona, scheduled for tomorrow.

Earlier, it was reported that Torres suffered a hamstring overload in his left leg during the international break.

It was initially thought the player would recover in time for the Girona clash, but Flick opted against risking him ahead of crucial Champions League fixtures and El Clásico.

This season, Fermín López has made 5 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 2 goals in the match against Valencia.

Reminder: Lucky break! Raphinha cleared to play against Real Madrid in El Clásico

