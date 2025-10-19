Yamal scores the 'presidential penalty' in Kings League and dedicates his goal to girlfriend Nicki Nicole

Barcelona star creates a sensation in Gerard Piqué's league

Lamine Yamal, who recently became president of his own team Capital FC in Kings League Spain, founded by Gerard Piqué, made a sensational debut appearance.

Taking advantage of the 'presidential penalty'—a bonus awarded to club presidents—Yamal coolly and precisely converted his shot, earning thunderous applause from the crowd.

#KingsLeague | #QueensLeague | #serneimdeportes | #LamineYamal



🎙️ Noticias 🗞️📰 🇪🇸



👑 Lamine Yamal convierte el penal presidente para La Capital CF en la Kings League Spain 🔥



💫 Con frialdad y categoría, el joven talento ejecutó a la perfección el penal decisivo.



⚔️ Su gol… pic.twitter.com/S58QunfqJM — serneimdeportes (@serneimdeportes) October 19, 2025

Notably, Barcelona star's girlfriend Nicki Nicole was present in the stands. Yamal celebrated his goal with his signature move and blew a kiss to his beloved.

📸 - Lamine Yamal has scored the honorary presidential penalty for Kings League Spain and hit his crown celebration with Nicki Nicole watching, who looked to receive a kiss celebration too! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zyhuZ8Go0I — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) October 19, 2025

As a reminder, in the Barcelona vs Girona match, Hansi Flick was shown a red card and will now miss El Clásico, which takes place on October 26.