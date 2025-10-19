Yamal scores the 'presidential penalty' in Kings League and dedicates his goal to girlfriend Nicki Nicole
Barcelona star creates a sensation in Gerard Piqué's league
Football news Today, 12:21Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Photo: x.com/mustafasino1984
Lamine Yamal, who recently became president of his own team Capital FC in Kings League Spain, founded by Gerard Piqué, made a sensational debut appearance.
Taking advantage of the 'presidential penalty'—a bonus awarded to club presidents—Yamal coolly and precisely converted his shot, earning thunderous applause from the crowd.
Notably, Barcelona star's girlfriend Nicki Nicole was present in the stands. Yamal celebrated his goal with his signature move and blew a kiss to his beloved.
