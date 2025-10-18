Will miss El Clásico. Flick celebrates Girona win with obscene gesture
In the ninth round of La Liga, Barcelona put their fans through a rollercoaster of emotions. Hansi Flick's side squared off against Girona in the Catalan derby, with the outcome hanging in the balance until stoppage time.
In the 90+1st minute, with the score level at 1-1, the German coach was shown a red card by referee Jesús Gil Manzano for protesting. As a result, Flick will miss El Clásico due to suspension, with Barça set to face Real Madrid in the very next round.
Then, in the 90+4th minute, Ronald Araújo snatched victory for Barcelona, and the coach marked the moment with a controversial celebration, featuring an obscene gesture.
At the moment, the Catalans are one point ahead of Real, but Los Blancos will play their ninth round match against Getafe on October 19.