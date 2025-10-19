Barcelona ready for negotiations. Mourinho wants to bring ter Stegen to Benfica

ES ES FR FR
The Catalans are open to such a development
Today, 10:29
José Mourinho, who recently took charge of Benfica, has set his sights on a Barcelona player. According to E-Noticies, the target is German goalkeeper ter Stegen.

With the winter transfer window approaching, Mourinho is determined to strengthen his squad and has already handed the Eagles’ management a list of top priorities, headed by the former Barça captain. Although Ukrainian Anatoliy Trubin currently holds the starting spot in Benfica’s goal, Mourinho is eager to secure a more experienced shot-stopper.

According to the Portuguese press, Benfica is considering a loan deal. This could benefit Barcelona as well, as it would help ease their wage bill. President Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco have already given the green light to the idea.

