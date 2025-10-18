It has become clear whether Lamine Yamal and Fermín López will play against Girona

Good news for Barcelona

Both players have fully recovered from their injuries and are ready to help Hansi Flick's squad in the Catalan derby.

Details: The club has officially announced that Lamine Yamal and Fermín López have received medical clearance and are included in the squad for today's match against Girona.

❗ MEDICAL UPDATE



✅ Lamine Yamal and Fermín have been given the medical green light and are included in the squad for #BarçaGirona pic.twitter.com/nEJLp7pJE7 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 18, 2025

Let us remind you: the Barcelona vs Girona match will take place today, October 19, at 16:15 Central European Time.