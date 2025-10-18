ES ES FR FR
It has become clear whether Lamine Yamal and Fermín López will play against Girona

Good news for Barcelona
Football news Today, 08:31
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Both players have fully recovered from their injuries and are ready to help Hansi Flick's squad in the Catalan derby.

Details: The club has officially announced that Lamine Yamal and Fermín López have received medical clearance and are included in the squad for today's match against Girona.

Let us remind you: the Barcelona vs Girona match will take place today, October 19, at 16:15 Central European Time.

