It has become clear whether Lamine Yamal and Fermín López will play against Girona
Good news for Barcelona
Football news Today, 08:31Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Both players have fully recovered from their injuries and are ready to help Hansi Flick's squad in the Catalan derby.
Details: The club has officially announced that Lamine Yamal and Fermín López have received medical clearance and are included in the squad for today's match against Girona.
Let us remind you: the Barcelona vs Girona match will take place today, October 19, at 16:15 Central European Time.