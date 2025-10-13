ES ES FR FR
The time has come! Lamine Yamal returns to the main squad

Good news for Flick and Barcelona fans.
Football news Today, 13:28
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona looks on during the UEFA Champions League Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

The young prodigy is ready for upcoming matches.

Details: According to Què T’hi Jugues, Barcelona and Spain’s 18-year-old winger Lamine Yamal has rejoined the Blaugrana’s main group and is now training fully with the team.

Reports indicate the player has completely recovered from the injury he sustained in the Champions League match against PSG on October 1, which had sidelined him from Spain’s national team fixtures.

This season, the 17-year-old gifted winger has already recorded 2 goals and 3 assists in 5 matches for Barcelona.

Barcelona’s next match is set for October 18 against Girona in the 9th round of La Liga.

Reminder: Yamal’s agent leveraged interest from two top clubs to secure a better contract

