Yamal’s agent leveraged interest from two top clubs to secure a better contract

Lamine Yamal recently signed a new contract with Barcelona, but it has now emerged that the process was far from straightforward, with the player’s agents applying pressure on the club.

Details: According to insider Romain Molina, before Yamal renewed his deal with the Catalan club, Manchester City and PSG had shown interest in the winger, seeking to sign him at any cost.

Yamal’s agent, Jorge Mendes, capitalized on this situation, using the interest from City and PSG to improve the contract terms and apply pressure on Barcelona. Ultimately, Yamal extended his contract with Barça until 2031.

It also emerged that the young Spanish winger’s father visited Barcelona’s management to complain that the club was not providing sufficient support for his son’s Ballon d’Or campaign.

Reminder: The 18-year-old Barcelona and Spain star, who is currently injured, did not join the national team camp. Instead, he used the break for a romantic getaway with his girlfriend, Argentine rapper Nicki Nicole.