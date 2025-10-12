ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Friendly International Predictions Norway vs New Zealand prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025

Norway vs New Zealand prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Norway vs New Zealand prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Norway Norway
Friendly International (Round 1) 14 oct 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Oslo, Ullevaal
New Zealand New Zealand
One of the international friendlies of this window will take place on Tuesday at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, where Norway will host New Zealand. I recommend betting on goals in this clash, as the odds for success look promising.

Match preview

Norway are enjoying one of their most impressive spells in recent years. Ståle Solbakken’s side convincingly won both of their October qualifiers, netting 16 goals across two matches — an 11-1 demolition of Moldova and a 5-0 rout of Israel. The team is showing clinical finishing and a powerful attacking display, especially when playing at home.

The Norwegians have won all of their last six matches, conceding only three times and averaging over four goals per game. This friendly against New Zealand is a great chance to extend their winning streak and give fringe players an opportunity to shine without losing quality on the pitch.

New Zealand have already secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup, but their form in friendlies has been inconsistent. The “All Whites” have struggled in their last five matches — four defeats and just one win, with the latest setback coming against Poland (0-1). Their attack appears limited, and it will be a tough task to break down Norway’s organized defense away from home.

Moreover, the All Whites often concede late in matches, which could work against them in Oslo. Nevertheless, they will try to play compact and look for rare counter-attacking opportunities to avoid a heavy defeat.

Probable lineups

  • Norway: Nyland, Pedersen, Wolfe, Ryerson, Ajer, Nusa, P. Berg, S. Berge, Larsen, Haaland, Sørloth.
  • New Zealand: Crocombe; Payne, Bindon, Boxall, De Vries; Thomas, Bell, Singh, Just; Wood, McCowatt

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Norway have won their last six matches in a row.
  • Over 3.5 goals have been scored in seven of Norway’s last ten games.
  • New Zealand have lost their last four friendlies.

Prediction

Norway are in sensational form and playing some of the most prolific football in Europe in 2025. New Zealand have lacked consistency in friendlies and are unlikely to contain the hosts. Expect an open, entertaining match with plenty of chances.

