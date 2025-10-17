ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Lucky break! Raphinha cleared to play against Real Madrid in El Clásico

Lucky break! Raphinha cleared to play against Real Madrid in El Clásico

Barcelona can finally breathe easy.
Football news Today, 02:22
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Raphael Dias 'Raphinha' of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the LaLiga Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

El Clásico is drawing ever closer, and the tension is mounting.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, yesterday Barcelona’s 28-year-old winger Raphinha underwent an additional MRI scan, which confirmed that the Brazilian will be fit in time for the clash against Real Madrid on October 26.

Reports indicate that Raphinha is already feeling well, but he will miss the Champions League match against Olympiacos and the La Liga fixture against Girona to avoid a recurrence of his injury.

Raphinha sustained his injury during the match against Oviedo on September 25, and until today, it was unclear whether he would recover in time for La Liga’s marquee showdown against Real Madrid.

This season, the Brazilian has made 7 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions, scoring 3 goals and providing 2 assists.

Reminder: "The offer we received from Saudi Arabia was really tempting" - Raphinha reveals why he didn't leave Barcelona

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Related Team News
Alarming news! Kylian still hasn't recovered from injury and may miss the match against Getafe Football news Yesterday, 16:07 Alarming news! Kylian still hasn't recovered from injury and may miss the match against Getafe
Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona celebrates his teams second goal Football news Yesterday, 15:47 Lamine Yamal breaks into the top 10 highest-paid footballers. In the same list as Messi and Ronaldo
Sergio Aguero of FC Barcelona looks on during the UEFA Champions League Football news Yesterday, 14:55 "Rashford deserves double admiration" - legendary Sergio Agüero comments on Marcus’s performance for Barcelona
Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the LaLiga Football news Yesterday, 14:29 Tough question! The reason why Vinícius can't sign a new contract with Real has been revealed
The price tag is €90 million. Real Madrid ready to trigger Vitinha's release clause Transfer news Yesterday, 12:35 The price tag is €90 million. Real Madrid ready to trigger Vitinha's release clause
Barcelona and Bayern enter race for Vlahovic. The Serbian to leave Juventus for free in the summer Transfer news Yesterday, 10:09 Barcelona and Bayern enter race for Vlahović as Serbian star set to leave Juventus for free this summer
Related Tournament News
Raphinha’s return postponed: at risk of missing El Clásico against Real Madrid Football news 14 oct 2025, 09:28 Raphinha’s return postponed: at risk of missing El Clásico
Messi: "I will return to Barcelona, but only when he leaves" Football news 14 oct 2025, 02:31 Messi: "I will return to Barcelona, but only when he leaves"
Ferland Mendy of Real Madrid looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Football news 14 oct 2025, 01:49 Good news for Real! Ferland Mendy returns to training after long-term injury
Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona looks on during the UEFA Champions League Football news 13 oct 2025, 13:28 The time has come! Lamine Yamal returns to the main squad
Dani Carvajal of Real Madrid enters the pitch to replace the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold of Real Madrid Football news 13 oct 2025, 10:00 Hope for the best! Trent and Dani Carvajal could return in time for El Clásico
Lamine Yamal enjoyed a romantic holiday with rapper Nicki Nicole in Croatia Football news 12 oct 2025, 16:06 Lamine Yamal enjoyed a romantic holiday with Nicki Nicole in Croatia
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores