Lucky break! Raphinha cleared to play against Real Madrid in El Clásico

Barcelona can finally breathe easy.

El Clásico is drawing ever closer, and the tension is mounting.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, yesterday Barcelona’s 28-year-old winger Raphinha underwent an additional MRI scan, which confirmed that the Brazilian will be fit in time for the clash against Real Madrid on October 26.

Reports indicate that Raphinha is already feeling well, but he will miss the Champions League match against Olympiacos and the La Liga fixture against Girona to avoid a recurrence of his injury.

Raphinha sustained his injury during the match against Oviedo on September 25, and until today, it was unclear whether he would recover in time for La Liga’s marquee showdown against Real Madrid.

This season, the Brazilian has made 7 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions, scoring 3 goals and providing 2 assists.

