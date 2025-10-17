ES ES FR FR
Egypt Premier League: Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs Enppi Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds

Egypt Premier League: Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs Enppi Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds

Oyebade Oluwafemi
Egypt Premier League: Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs Enppi Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds
Al Mokawloon Al Arab Al Mokawloon Al Arab
Premier League Egypt (Round 11) Today, 13:00
- : -
Egypt,
ENPPI ENPPI
Review H2H Tournament table
Prediction on game Win ENPPI
Odds: 3.34
Enppi will travel to the Arab Contractors Stadium to face Al Mokawloon Al Arab in round 11 of the Egyptian Premier League on Friday, 17th October 2025. Can Enppi extend its unbeaten streak to eight games in a row?

Al Mokawloon Al Arab Form Analysis

Al Mokawloon Al Arab is still looking for its first win in the 2025-26 Premier League Egypt season. The team has played ten times this season, drawing five of the games and losing the other five. Before the international break, they were beaten 1-2 by Al Ittihad Alexandria, with the result marking their second consecutive defeat. Al Mokawloon has managed to score just three goals in ten matches, while conceding nine goals against them.

Enppi Form Analysis

ENPPI has been enjoying an impressive run of form since losing for the first time this season to Ceramica Cleopatra 0-2 in the third round of the Egyptian Premier League. They have now remained undefeated in their last seven league games, winning three of the games and drawing four. Before the October international break, Enppi claimed a narrow 1-0 win over Ismaily SC on their home soil. Their defence this season has looked solid, keeping clean sheets in each of their last three games.

Key facts and Head-to-Head stats

  • Al Mokawloon has yet to win this season.
  • Enppi has remained undefeated in their last seven matches.
  • Enppi has kept clean sheets in each of their last three matches.
  • Al Mokawloon Al Arab have drawn 5 and lost 5 in their last 10 matches.
  • Enppi has scored 9 goals in 10 matches and conceded 5.

Prediction

We believe Enppi are the better side to claim the win in this match, having gone unbeaten in their last seven games. Also, the last time the two teams met on the same home soil, Enppi claimed a 1-0 victory. So I think Enppi will win the match.

Prediction on game Win ENPPI
Odds: 3.34
