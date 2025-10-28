ES ES FR FR
"This is an exceptional emotional situation." - Toni Kroos defends Vinícius

The former Real Madrid midfielder knows all about emotions in El Clásico.
Football news Today, 06:58
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid interacts with teammate Toni Kroos of Real Madrid Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

It's all about the emotions and the magnitude of the match.

Details: Former Real Madrid and Spain central midfielder Toni Kroos has spoken out regarding the incident during Vinícius Júnior’s substitution and his heated reaction towards Xabi Alonso:

"When you’re having an outstanding game, especially one like this, it’s only natural to be unhappy about being subbed off. Personally, I never liked being taken off the pitch. But to be honest, I never went straight to the dressing room.

It’s always easy to judge from the outside, but I like to remind people that, in reality, no one except those on the pitch, in a Clásico, in front of 80,000 fans and with the score at 2-1, understands just how much you don’t want to leave the game. These emotions are hard to imagine for those assessing the situation. Most simply can’t put themselves in his shoes.

When the emotions settle, he’ll probably think: 'Okay, I should have held back a bit.' I get that, but as the photos show, it didn’t look great. Still, I want to stress: this is an exceptional emotional situation. I’ve been through this many times myself, so there’s no need to take everything too literally. Coaches usually don’t dramatize it either, especially those who were players themselves," Kroos said.

Vinícius Júnior made his displeasure clear when Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso substituted him in the 72nd minute of El Clásico, sparking controversy within the squad.

Toni Kroos joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2014 from Bayern Munich for €25 million. He made 465 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 28 goals and providing 99 assists. In the summer of 2024, Toni Kroos announced his retirement from professional football.

Reminder: Real Madrid unhappy with Vinícius’ behaviour — what’s next for the player?

